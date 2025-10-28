Google added a very useful feature to the Google Search Console Insights report named query groups. It does what it is named, it groups similar queries together as one, so you can see how your site is performing for that specific topic, instead of individual queries.

Daniel Waisberg from Google shared this on X and wrote, "Super cool new feature in Search Console Insights: Query groups. Instead of a long, cluttered list of individual queries, you will now see a list of groups representing the main topics that interest your audience."

John Mueller said on Bluesky, "Makes it easier to track how things are changing (or not) for a group of similar queries from traditional search, AI Overviews, and AI Mode." Although you really still can't break out traditional search from AI Overviews and AI Mode.

You might not see it yet because (1) it is still rolling out and (2) it is only available for properties that have a large volume of queries.

Google shared more details about this report on the Search Central blog and wrote:

Query groups solve this problem by grouping similar queries. Instead of a long, cluttered list of individual queries, you will now see lists of queries representing the main groups that interest your audience. The groups are computed using AI; they may evolve and change over time. They are designed for providing a better high level perspective of your queries and don't affect ranking.

As you can see from the screenshot below, overall, the Search Central site saw a 9% decline in clicks for SEO related topics but was up 228% for core web vitals topics:

The new Queries leading to your site card in the Insights report offers a better organized summary:

Group performance: You will see the total clicks for the entire group, giving you the overall group's performance.

You will see the total clicks for the entire group, giving you the overall group's performance. Queries list: A list of the queries that belong to this group ordered by clicks (this list may be truncated). The query with the largest number of clicks will appear first and help quickly identify the group.

A list of the queries that belong to this group ordered by clicks (this list may be truncated). The query with the largest number of clicks will appear first and help quickly identify the group. Drill-down: You can click any group and be directed to the performance report to see all the individual, granular queries that make up that group and further analyze them.

The card also groups your website queries using three variations:

Top : The groups with the highest click volume.

: The groups with the highest click volume. Trending up : The groups where clicks increased the most compared to the previous period.

: The groups where clicks increased the most compared to the previous period. Trending down: The groups where clicks decreased the most compared to the previous period.

Currently, at the time of writing this, no one I know of sees this report yet. I assume some will see it soon.

Are you seeing the new Google Search Console Query groups report yet? — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 28, 2025

Also, this is not coming to the API too soon. John Mueller from Google responded to that question on Bluesky and said, "I'm a fan of stable APIs, so IMO it generally makes sense to focus more on that when we're sure that it'll be around long-term, and that it works in a way that's helpful to users. In other words, it's a bit soon, but I love seeing desire to have more APIs!"

There should be more details in this help document.

Forum discussion at X and Bluesky.