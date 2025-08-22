Google Ads is testing displaying how many visits a specific ad or website or landing page has received in the past month. The label would say, "X visits in the past month" right below the unit.

We saw this before, but from Bing showing this on their search ads, but now Google Ads is doing it too.

When Thomas Eceel posted it on LinkedIn a month ago, I thought it was old because I remembered seeing this. But what I probably remembered was the Bing Ads test.

And then Khushal Bherwani spotted it on Google Ads again and posted this screenshot on X - so Google is continuing to test this label:

I guess this might encourage more people to click on the ad?

Google must be testing it...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.