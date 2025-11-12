Google emailed advertisers who are leveraging message leads within Google Local Service Ads telling them about the new value-based pricing. Basically, when a seacher uses the "Request multiple opinions" within local results, those leads may result now in higher discounts than the previous 50% discount you would get on those messages.

Anthony Higman received the email and shared a screenshot of it on X - the email reads:

You are opted into receiving message leads from Local Services Ads. We are making some changes to message lead quality and pricing. What's changing? Message Fanout: We're launching a "Request multiple opinions" feature, which allows consumers to message multiple providers in one go. We noticed that consumers often want to message multiple businesses before making a hiring decision, and do so manually one by one today. This feature Is aimed at improving their experience. Only the businesses that are opted into message leads will be part of this experience. These leads will be annotated with the text "This consumer has contacted multiple businesses" to give advertisers visibility into consumer intent. Value-based pricing: We're introducing value-based pricing where we offer discounts on message leads that are based on the estimated value of the lead (as opposed to a flat 50% discount on the equivalent call lead price, previously). We determine lead value based on the consumer's likelihood to book the service, using a number of factors including but not limited to our knowledge of the consumer, the service requested by them, and whether they also contacted other businesses for the same need. This means that you may see higher discounts for leads where the consumer contacts multiple businesses (fanout leads). This means that your spend on message leads will now be better aligned with their value to you. You can view your total spend on, and the corresponding volume of message leads, on your reporting dashboard. Improved lead qualification: In addition to value based pricing, we have improved our lead qualification system to more strictly filter out (and not charge for) spammy or otherwise irrelevant message leads, with the goal to save advertisers time and money.

I do find it funny Google calls it "Message Fanout."

Anthony said this isn't really new, in that Google has been doing this for some time, but now they made it more official.

Here is post and screenshot:

Google LSA Announcement Related To The Message Multiple Businesses Message Leads Thing.



They Finally Announced It. This Is NOT New Really, They Have Been Activley Doing This For Like Two Years Now. What Is New Is The Message Leads Pricing Thing That They Have Been Building In… pic.twitter.com/1o6GmgH4B2 — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) November 10, 2025

