As we reported earlier this week, Google Search ranking volatility was more heated (and for longer) after the Google June 2025 core update completed than during the core update. Well, that volatility continues and it is not just the tools but the chatter within the industry is super high right now.

As a reminder, the a href="https://www.seroundtable.com/google-june-2025-core-update-39681.html">June 2025 core update completed early on Thursday, July 17, 2025 but the volatility remained heated throughout even today. When Google's June 2025 core update was announced, we didn't see much of any volatility. But then we saw volaitlity touch down on July 2nd. Then on July 10th we reported on folks noticing partial recoveries from previous core updates and helpful content updates (again, not everyone). And then, even four days after the core update completed, the volatility was heated throughout and it still as not calmed down.

Google Tracking Post June 2025 Core Update

You will see that many of the tools have not calmed down much since after July 17th and even through today, several days later - here are those charts:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Wincher:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter Post June 2025 Core Update

Plus the chatter has been super heated at WebmasterWorld over the past couple of days and o this site. Here is a sprinkling of some of that SEO chatter:

The rankings I lost a year ago have suddenly returned — without any major changes on my end. This just confirms that Google can demote high-quality pages on a whim. Honestly, that’s anything but trustworthy.

My last 24 hours, since 13.00 UK Wednesday, have been the most consistent and stable in ages, it's been like turning the clock back 2-3 years with a good variation and flow of global visitors viewing several related widget pages. You're simply a big teaser G trying to convince me this would be my traffic if only I were to participate in your classads scheme!

I'm seeing the opposite...the higher traffic has dropped off considerably and traffic to my home page and some main pages down by a third. It could also just be summer doldrums...

Today is the worst day of this disastrous week. The news site didn't get a single click from Google today, even though its ranking is rising again. The shop has had zero sales via Google today, even though AdWords is spending a lot of money, of course. It currently looks as if Google is re-evaluating websites and once again weeding out small sites.

Dropped again today. Seems like it is still bouncing, but only on page 3 and 4 now... A 95% total drop since July 1th.

My traffic from Google jumped from ~50 to ~100 and fluctuating around... So double the traffic but earning wise I am lower...

Chicken has left the house again! Big drop today. Zero user engagment. As i see in the logs it started yesterday at sharp 8pm.

Traffic remains low and rankings continue to improve, which is a strange contrast. According to Semrush, SERP volatility has increased again today. So Google is still playing its games. However, there is no discernible pattern.

We lost 50% over night. Complete rubbish traffic.

Something interesting for those that seen improvements after the core update. Indeed in last 24-48 hrs I see a second wave of growth on some of our web properties that benefited from the last core update, and this further growth seems correlating with further position improvements for quite a few keywords. Does anyone see this?

I am not sure what is going on with Google right now, but things do feel incredibly volatile right now.

