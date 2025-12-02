It is already December, can you believe it and even crazier, I've been doing this for 22 years! Where does the time ago. In any event, we had some serious Google ranking volatility this month, especially over the Thanksgiving week/end.

Google released Gemini 3, which is now powering AI Mode for some queries. Nano Banana Pro is out and it is also used in Google Search and Google Ads. Google released a number of new AI Mode features, including agentic applications. And, Google promoted its AI Opal tool to create AI-generated content in a scalable way - yeah, hard to accept.

Google dropped more structured data types and search features, promised to fix Google Discover AI spam and said rewriting AI-generated content that is low quality, with low-quality human content, won't do you any good. Let's not forget that big Cloudflare outage this month - 20% of the internet went dark.

Google Search Console had a lot of news this month; and it wasn't all just bugs. Google added a brand query filter to the reports, custom annotations went live, and new shipping/return options went live.

Google on the local front announced anonymous reviewers and added Google Posts scheduling and multi-location publishing. And Gemini is now in Google Maps.

Those were the some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the November 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed that.

Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:

Google Algorithm:

