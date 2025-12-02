It is already December, can you believe it and even crazier, I've been doing this for 22 years! Where does the time ago. In any event, we had some serious Google ranking volatility this month, especially over the Thanksgiving week/end.
Google released Gemini 3, which is now powering AI Mode for some queries. Nano Banana Pro is out and it is also used in Google Search and Google Ads. Google released a number of new AI Mode features, including agentic applications. And, Google promoted its AI Opal tool to create AI-generated content in a scalable way - yeah, hard to accept.
Google dropped more structured data types and search features, promised to fix Google Discover AI spam and said rewriting AI-generated content that is low quality, with low-quality human content, won't do you any good. Let's not forget that big Cloudflare outage this month - 20% of the internet went dark.
Google Search Console had a lot of news this month; and it wasn't all just bugs. Google added a brand query filter to the reports, custom annotations went live, and new shipping/return options went live.
Google on the local front announced anonymous reviewers and added Google Posts scheduling and multi-location publishing. And Gemini is now in Google Maps.
Those were the some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the November 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed that.
Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:
Google Algorithm:
- Thanksgiving Google Search Ranking Update Volatility
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - A Gemini 3 Update?
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up November 12th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up - Movember Update
- Google Search Weather Results Update - WeatherNext 2
- Google AI Mode Now Powered By The New Gemini 3
- Google Nano Banana Pro On Google Search & Google Ads
- Gemini 3 Now Powering Google AI Mode For Some Queries, Automatically
- Google Rolls Out Gemini 3 & Nano Banana Pro In AI Mode To More
- Google Tests A New Version Of AI Mode
- Google Officially Tests Blending AI Mode Into AI Overviews
- Google AI Mode Adds Travel AI Features: Agentic Booking & Research
- Google Shopping With AI Mode Comparisons, Call Store, Track Price & Agentic Checkout
- Google AI Mode Gains 3 New Agentic Capabilities
- Google AI Mode Tests Hover Style Inline Links
- Google Investing In Big Gemini App User Experience 2.0 Update
- Google Thought On Six Options For Publishers Controlling AI
- Google's Gary Illyes On AI Search: The Change Is Hard To Accept
- Google Opal Tool Creates Optimized Content In Scalable Way - Seriously?
- Google Drops Support For More Structured Data Types & Search Features
- Google Working On Fixing Google Discover AI Spam Problem
- Google: Rewriting AI Content With Human Content Won't Lead To Recovery
- Google: 100MB Video Won't Have A Noticeable Effect On Your SEO
- Google: Consistency Is The Biggest Technical SEO Factor (Still In 2025)
- Google: SEO Advice On Using Two Different TLDs For Your Company
- Quotes From Google, Microsoft & Perplexity On GEO Rush
- Google Clarifies Reviews Schema On Nesting In Reviews & Aggregate Ratings
- New Google User Agent: Google-Pinpoint
- Cloudflare Outage Impact On Google, Bing & Other Search Bots - Your Site Will Be Fine
- Google Search Console To Add Brand Query Filters
- Google Search Console Performance Report Custom Annotations Rolling Out
- Google Search Console Annotations Allows Future Dates
- Google Search Console Lets You Add Shipping/Return Details Without Merchant Center Account
- Google Search Console Page Indexing Delayed Two Weeks
- Google Maps Reviewer Nicknames, Insider Tips & Trending
- Google Post Launched Scheduling & Multi-Location Publishing
- Google Business Profile Admin Panel Not Showing Up For Some
- Google Negative Review Extortion Scams Reporting Form Seems To Work
- Gemini Coming To Google Maps For Directions, Traffic & Places
