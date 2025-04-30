Microsoft reported its third quarter 2025 earnings and it showed that its search and advertising revenue was up 21%, again. The previous quarter it was up 21% as well, then the quarter before that was up 18%, then 19% but before than it was 12% and 8%.

Microsoft wrote, "Search and news advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 21% (up 23% in constant currency)."

Here are the highlights of the financial report:

Revenue was $70.1 billion and increased 13% (up 15% in constant currency)

Operating income was $32.0 billion and increased 16% (up 19% in constant currency)

Net income was $25.8 billion and increased 18% (up 19% in constant currency)

Diluted earnings per share was $3.46 and increased 18% (up 19% in constant currency)

Here is how the advertising revenue chart looks specific to search and news advertising revenue increases quarter to quarter (over):

“Cloud and AI are the essential inputs for every business to expand output, reduce costs, and accelerate growth," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. “From AI infra and platforms to apps, we are innovating across the stack to deliver for our customers.”

“We delivered a strong quarter with Microsoft Cloud revenue of $42.4 billion, up 20% (up 22% in constant currency) year-over-year driven by continued demand for our differentiated offerings,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

