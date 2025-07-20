Google told us the June 2025 core update completed early on Thursday, July 17th, but now, four days later, we are still seeing incredibly heated volatility, even through today. The tools and community are still experiencing significant ranking movement and instability, even today.

Is this ranking volatility related to the tail end of the core update, or is this something new Google pushed under the radar after the core update completed? I am not sure.

As a reminder, when the June 2025 core update was announced, we didn't see much of any volatility. But then we saw volaitlity touch down on July 2nd. Then on July 10th we reported on folks noticing partial recoveries from previous core updates and helpful content updates (again, not everyone). And then, even four days after the core update completed, the volatility was heated throughout and it still as not calmed down.

So what are we seeing? It seems like not only has the volatility remained heated but yesterday, Saturday, something bigger happened.

Google Tracking Post June 2025 Core Update

You will see that many of the tools have not calmed down much since after July 17th - here are those charts:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Wincher:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter Post June 2025 Core Update

The chatter is pretty heated also over the past few days (after the core update completed) - here are some comments from this site and from WebmasterWorld:

Today's traffic is butchered ! don't know if it's an analytics bug or real drop...

Yeah, traffic drop over here too. Didn't last long, did it.. Would love to think its an analytics bug but I'm more inclined to think its an actual drop. Considering how things usually go these days.

They have published more aio, and the increasing keywords today seem to have stabilized, this is for the few sites I follow. A small increase that will now collapse again. It seems to be on top of a roller coaster, now after the climb (so to speak), there is the descent

After a much-improved traffic week midnight Saturday UK time came and the traffic immediately died. After 12 hours I'm at 15% of this last week's average ... Is my update boost over and done with?

Google is likely still testing, so fluctuations are part of the shakeout. Let’s watch a few more days. I was hoping the uplift would continue. Could just be part of the post-update reshuffle; I’d give it several days before calling it permanent. What are your impressions looking like in GSC?

I am still seeing a lot of changes to the ranking of my pages and blog posts. One day, they can be found and the next day, they disappear from the SERP. As usual, there's nothing we can do. Just got to wait for the effects of the core update to settle down and see how they affect my site.

Same, one day I see website in Discover, next day - nothing. Same in Search.

Update still not completed. Now is total mix, index issues. All search, Discover and News is destroyed.

Yeah, I swear the update is still going on. Just seeing everything like crap today. and yesterday.

During the entire 16 days of the update, our traffic was recovering. Then, on the very day the update's end was announced, our site lost all traffic. What's the logic?

Is this update done? Is this some sort of new update? What is going on?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.