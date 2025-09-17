OpenAI Updates Search In ChatGPT: Factuality, Shopping & Formatting

Sep 17, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Other Search Engines

Openai Chatgpt Search Web

OpenAI announced it made improvements to search in ChatGPT. The company said the results are more accurate, reliable, and useful. The update touches on factuality, shopping and formatting. OpenAI said it now has fewer hallucinations and improved answer quality.

What changed? This is what OpenAI posted:

  • Factuality: Fewer hallucinations, improving answer quality.
  • Shopping: Search is better at detecting shopping intent, showing products when you want them and keeping results focused when you don’t.
  • Formatting: Answers are better formatted for quick understanding without losing detail or quality.

Previously, OpenAI announced updates to ChatGPT Search back in June.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 18, 2025

Sep 18, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Search Anti-Scraper Job Now Closed

Sep 18, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Kinda Comments On Search Console Impressions Dip

Sep 18, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Mode Ask About Any Item

Sep 18, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Announces Top Quality & Store Widget Again

Sep 18, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Official: Google Discover Rolling Out Follow Feature & Creator Content

Sep 18, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google: Searchers Want AI Summaries Over Links
Next Story: Google Discover Tests Showing X Posts From Just Your Followers?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.