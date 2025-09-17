OpenAI announced it made improvements to search in ChatGPT. The company said the results are more accurate, reliable, and useful. The update touches on factuality, shopping and formatting. OpenAI said it now has fewer hallucinations and improved answer quality.

What changed? This is what OpenAI posted:

Factuality: Fewer hallucinations, improving answer quality.

Fewer hallucinations, improving answer quality. Shopping: Search is better at detecting shopping intent, showing products when you want them and keeping results focused when you don’t.

Search is better at detecting shopping intent, showing products when you want them and keeping results focused when you don’t. Formatting: Answers are better formatted for quick understanding without losing detail or quality.

Previously, OpenAI announced updates to ChatGPT Search back in June.

