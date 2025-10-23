Google Ads (Formerly AdWords) Launched 25 Years Ago

Google Ads is celebrating its 25th birthday/anniversary today. Yes, Google launched AdWords 25 years ago today in 2000.

In 2018, Google renamed AdWords to Google Ads and the ad labels and technology have drastically changed over the years. But this product is still Google's cash cow, bringing in the vast majority of its revenue quarter after quarter.

That being said, Vidhya Srinivasan, VP/GM of Ads & Commerce posted a video on X about Google Ads and it hitting the 25 years. Here is that video:

And Google got Noha Abdalla, CMO of Choice Hotels, to talk about it:

Google also got Jeremy Hull of Brainlabs:

Five years ago I covered the 20th birthday. I assume I should still be around to cover the 30th birthday too, I hope. :)

As Menachem Ani said, Google Ads seems to be moving faster than ever:

Here are the key highlights of Google AdWords/Ads over the past 25 years:

  • 2000: Google launched AdWords (the former name of Google Ads). Initially, Google employees set up and managed campaigns, but a self-service AdWords portal was later introduced for small businesses.
  • 2005: Google started a campaign management service called "Jumpstart".
  • 2007: Google acquired DoubleClick for $3.1 billion, which was important for gaining ad-serving technology and industry relationships.
  • 2008: Google launched the Google Online Marketing Challenge, an academic exercise for students.
  • 2018: Google retired the DoubleClick and AdWords brands. The core product was renamed Google Ads to simplify entry points for advertisers, providing access to inventory on Google Search, YouTube, Google Play, and AdSense.

Yea, I am skipping a lot - I've written over 3,200 articles on Google Ads on this site over the years.

Later Ginny Marvin posted this:

And later Google posted about it on its blog.

Forum discussion at X.

 

