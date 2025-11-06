Google Drops Support For More Structured Data Types & Search Features

Nov 6, 2025 - 7:51 am 29 by
Filed Under Google

Laptop Fire Google Search

Google's John Mueller announced Google is "simplify the search results page" by removing "some features that aren't being used very often and aren’t adding significant value to users." This means more structured data types will be removed, but for some reason, Google did not specify exactly which ones are going away.

Google did tell me features including “Today’s Doodle” box, nutrition facts, nearby offers and events, local bikeshare station status, and the TV season selector in Google Search are going away. I am surprised by the Doodles box and nutrition facts going away - also those nearby offers and events.

Plus Google said they will deprecate the practice problems structured data. Google also clarified that Dataset structured data is only used by Dataset Search, and not Google Search. Google also removed the deprecation banner from Book actions documentation, as there's still a feature using the markup in Google Search. That explains my question from September.

What is going away:

  • Practice problem structured data types
  • Dataset structured data types
  • Today's Doodle box
  • Nutrition facts
  • Nearby offers and events
  • Local bikeshare station status
  • TV season selector
  • and more small, organizational elements of the page that were rarely used and in many instances didn't have official names

Google confirmed with me that this is definitely not an end to all structured data/rich results. I mean, we just lost several structured data types in June, with Search Console deprecating them in September but what more are we going to lose support for from this list.

So that is what is changing - what do you think?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2025

Nov 6, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Drops Support For More Structured Data Types & Search Features

Nov 6, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Tests Tinted Colored Background

Nov 6, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Fake Info For Advertiser Verification Programs Disallowed

Nov 6, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Definitions Box Tests Swapping In AI Overviews

Nov 6, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Editor Version 2.11 Is Now Available

Nov 6, 2025 - 7:15 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Tinted Colored Background
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.