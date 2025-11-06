Google Drops Support For More Structured Data Types & Search Features

Google's John Mueller announced Google is "simplify the search results page" by removing "some features that aren't being used very often and aren’t adding significant value to users." This means more structured data types will be removed, but for some reason, Google did not specify exactly which ones are going away.

Google did tell me features including “Today’s Doodle” box, nutrition facts, nearby offers and events, local bikeshare station status, and the TV season selector in Google Search are going away. I am surprised by the Doodles box and nutrition facts going away - also those nearby offers and events.

Plus Google said they will deprecate the practice problems structured data. Google also clarified that Dataset structured data is only used by Dataset Search, and not Google Search. Google also removed the deprecation banner from Book actions documentation, as there's still a feature using the markup in Google Search. That explains my question from September.

What is going away:

Practice problem structured data types

Dataset structured data types

Today's Doodle box

Nutrition facts

Nearby offers and events

Local bikeshare station status

TV season selector

and more small, organizational elements of the page that were rarely used and in many instances didn't have official names

Google confirmed with me that this is definitely not an end to all structured data/rich results. I mean, we just lost several structured data types in June, with Search Console deprecating them in September but what more are we going to lose support for from this list.

So that is what is changing - what do you think?

