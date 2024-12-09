Google Search Having Indexing Issues Again

Dec 9, 2024 - 7:13 pm 3 by
Filed Under Google

Google Broken Paper

Google Search is once again having indexing issues where new content is not showing in the index for all sites. Google wrote this is about a "delayed indexing in Google Search" that is "affecting a small number of sites."

Google posted this on its Search Status dashboard at 6:38 PM ET:

Google is investigating reports about delayed indexing in Google Search that's affecting a small number of sites. We're working on identifying the root cause. Next update will be within 12 hours.

Google's John Mueller later confirmed that this issue started around the time the notice was posted in the dashboard. So if you are having indexing issues from well before that time, it is unlikely related to this. John posted on Bluesky, This particular issue started around the time of the entry in the status dashboard and was/is focused on indexing, so it would surprise me if you saw effects elsewhere."

I am not seeing true examples of this specific issue posted in the Google support forums but I am seeing it when I restrict Google Search to show me content within the hour from some large news publishers:

Cnn Hour

Nbc Hour

Reuters 24

Wsj Hour

Ap Hours

Here are the previous Google Search bugs I covered over the past year:

Forum discussion at X.

Update: At 7:25 PM ET, Google seems to be recovering, and I see more new content being indexed and served in Google Search. A lot of the screenshots above, are now showing many more pages indexed from those sites within the past hour.

Plus, the story I wrote on this at Search Engine Land is indexed:

Sel Indexed

But this page, even 20 or so minutes after posting it, is still not indexed according to Google Search Console (or a query like this):

Ser Not Indexed Yet

Update 25 minutes later, this story is now showing up in Google's search results:

Ser Now

Update Dec 10: Google found the issue and is working on it. Google wrote at 8:42am ET on December 10th, "We've identified the issue with indexing and have been working on a fix. Next update will be within 24 hours."

Update at 11:20am ET on December 10: The issue is now resolved. Google wrote, "We fixed the issue with indexing. The start and end time of this issue will be adjusted to match the actual impact. There will be no more updates."

John Mueller from Google added on Bluesky, "The issue is now resolved. It turns out, the external impact was actually resolved yesterday, so we updated the status entry to reflect that. (Internally, folks are still working on some aspects, but that doesn't affect indexing externally, so we closed it accordingly. A short one :-))"

So the issue was from December 9th at 15:38 PST to December 10th at 08:16 PS%, so this lasted for about 16 hours and 38 minutes.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 11, 2024

Dec 11, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console New Date Picker & 24-Hour View

Dec 11, 2024 - 9:07 am
Google

Google Shopping Product Details With Track Price, Save & Share Buttons

Dec 11, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Compare Dates Bug

Dec 11, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Video Search Tests Dropping YouTube Channel & Upload Date

Dec 11, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center / Shopping Annotations & Badges Documented

Dec 11, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 9, 2024
Next Story: Man In Santa Shorts At Google Dublin

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.