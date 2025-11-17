Google Search Console Performance Report Custom Annotations Rolling Out

Nov 17, 2025 - 6:58 am 11 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Reporting

Google seems to be rolling out the annotations feature within Google Search Console's performance reports. This was a feature Google began testing in May and now Google is rolling out custom annotations to all.

You can add up to 200 annotations per property; you can delete the annotations, but you cannot currently edit annotations. Google will delete the annotations after 500 days.

Update: Minutes later, Google posted on LinkedIn and its blog about it, saying:

We're always looking for new ways to help you understand your data and make smarter decisions when it comes to Google Search. That's why we're happy to announce a new feature within the Search Console performance reports: Custom annotations.

This feature is designed to empower you to add your own contextual notes directly to your performance charts. Think of it as a personal notebook for your Search data.

I am surprised it took this long to roll out, I mean, it seemed ready to go months ago.

But now I see a label in the Performance Report at the top that says, "New! Right-click the chart to add a custom annotation to your data. Learn more." The learn more link goes to this help document.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Search Console Performance Report Annotations

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Search Console Performance Report Annotations

The help page says:

Annotations in Search Console help you understand changes in your data by providing context on your charts. There are two types of annotations:

  • System annotations: Automatically generated by Search Console to show issues with data processing and reporting.
  • Custom annotations: Notes you create yourself to mark important events specific to your property, such as when you launch a new feature, or fix a bug on your website.
Annotations appear directly on your charts for a specific date. You'll see them regardless of what filters you apply, but they won't show up in comparison mode or 24-hour views.

Google added, "Annotations are considered identifiable business data and are shared with other users on your property. For this reason, avoid including personally identifiable information like names, phone numbers, or addresses in your annotations."

Here are some that saw it earlier:

Please note that annotations are visible to anyone who has access to those properties, so be careful what you post.

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 17, 2025

Nov 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Journey Aware Bidding Coming In 2026

Nov 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Testing Old Search Design - Or Is It A Bug?

Nov 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google App Image Search: Get Started With A Few Topics

Nov 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

When Google Search Snippet Description Go Wrong

Nov 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Adds Top Combinations To Combinations Report For PMax

Nov 17, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: November 14, 2025
Next Story: Google Ads Wall

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.