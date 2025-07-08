Google has released the new version of Google Ads Editor, version 2.10. This version has over 20 new features, which is a lot of a version update for Google Ads.

Google Ads Editor is a free, downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. The tool aims to save time and simplify bulk changes to your Google Ads campaigns.

Google released version 2.9 in March 2025, then version 2.8 in November 2024, then before that version 2.7 in June and Version 2.6 was released in March 2024 and version 2.5 was released in November 2023.

There are a ton of new features in version 2.10, so here they are:

Campaign-level negative keywords in Performance Max: This enhancement empowers advertisers with much greater control, allowing you to proactively exclude irrelevant search terms at the Performance Max campaign level, directly from the Editor environment. The key benefit is significantly improved targeting precision as well as enhanced ad relevance.

Support 9:16 images in Demand Gen image ads: Google Ads Editor now supports 9:16 portrait images. This new aspect ratio, in addition to existing 4:5 options, allows your visuals to perfectly fit full-screen vertical ad placements, especially on mobile devices, helping you capture more attention and deliver additional visual experience to your audience.

Desktop OS in device targeting: Google Ads Editor now allows you to specify Desktop OS on Device targeting, including Linux, macOS, Windows 10, and Windows 11 platforms. This expanded capability helps you reach highly specific segments of desktop users, ensuring your advertising message resonates precisely with their operating environment.

"Use deep linking" recommendation: This new version supports the "Use deep linking" recommendation. This feature helps you identify opportunities to improve your app's user experience by leveraging deep links, guiding users directly to relevant content within your app. A simple "Get Started" link within Editor takes you to the Deep Link Impact Calculator to unlock this optimization.

Landing Page Preview for Demand Gen Video ads: This new setting allows you to enable or disable a screenshot of your landing page to be shown directly within your ad, giving you a visual expectation and helping you ensure perfect alignment between creative and destination.

Barcodes in Promotion assets: Google Ads Editor has new additional fields for configuring barcodes and QR-codes, specifically: Barcodes, QR codes, Terms and Conditions text, and a Terms and Conditions URL directly to their Promotion assets in Google Ads Editor.

Partial download for extensions: Google Ads Editor improved Partial Download for Extensions, allowing you to choose specific extension types to download instead of downloading everything. This can speed up the syncing process for large accounts when they only need to work on a subset of data, making the workflow more efficient and responsive.

Search theme incrementality: Google Ads Editor now includes an "Incrementality" column in the Search Themes view, helping you prioritize themes that genuinely expand your reach.

Target CPC bidding strategy for Demand Gen campaigns: Google Ads Editor now supports the Target CPC bidding strategy for Demand Gen campaigns. This new option allows you to set specific Cost-Per-Click targets at both the campaign and ad group levels, helping you optimize for efficient traffic acquisition at your desired price point.

ADD_APP_CONVERSION_GOAL recommendation: Google Ads Editor now supports the "Add App Conversion Goals to Campaigns" recommendation. When applied, this feature helps ensure your app campaigns are optimizing for the most valuable in-app actions by automatically enabling a shared conversion goal as your account's default.

AI Max for Search campaigns: With the latest release of Google Ads Editor, you can now employ these advanced AI features across your Search campaigns, specifically: AI Max toggle: A toggle to turn on or turn off AI Max for Search campaigns. Expanded "Final URL expansion": Now available for Search campaigns (when AI Max is on), previously Performance Max only. Ad group-level controls: Search term matching (turn off or off), Brand list inclusions and Location targets Feature validation: Ensures text customization, final URL expansion, brand lists, and ad group-level location targets are only usable with AI Max turned on.

Ad Preview URLs in CSV/Sheets export: Google Ads Editor now includes Ad Preview URLs in export to Google Drive, both to your CSV and Google Sheets. This gives you the ability to instantly preview the ad before posting changes.

Ad Preview for more ad types: : Google Ads Editor now offers Ad Preview for more ad types, including responsive video ads, Demand Gen ads, and Demand Gen Video ads. This enhancement allows you to visualize exactly how your creatives will appear to users, ensuring optimal presentation and reducing potential errors.

Link Checker tool: The Link Checker tool allows you to verify the functionality of landing URLs across your campaigns and multiple accounts. It efficiently identifies broken links, stores response information globally to prevent redundant checks, and offers reports with filtering and exporting capabilities to help you effectively manage and address issues.

Streamlined campaign construction flow: Editor v2.10 introduces a new feature that mirrors the front-end's Performance Max campaign construction flow, now including AI-driven asset generation. You can access this streamlined experience directly from the "Add Campaign" menu, by selecting "Add Performance Max campaign". This aims to simplify and accelerate the creation of Performance Max campaigns within Editor, leveraging AI to help generate creative assets.

Target Frequency 2.0: Google Ads Editor now supports Video Target Frequency 2.0 campaigns, allowing you to build and manage these advanced brand awareness campaigns offline. This update enables the use of Multi-format ads, including Responsive Video ads, which adapt to various YouTube placements. You can efficiently apply diverse video assets in bulk, streamlining the setup of comprehensive campaigns.

Feed Gen for Demand Gen image ads: Editor v2.10 now supports Feed Gen (also known as Adaptive ad layouts or Superbloom) as an opt-in/out setting for Demand Gen image ads. This feature allows you to control whether your image ads automatically adapt your layout to different placements for optimal performance. Within the Editor, you can efficiently manage this setting across your Demand Gen campaigns, streamlining the process of deploying adaptable creative.

Platform opt-out for Performance Max: Google Ads Editor now allows for Platform opt-out within Performance Max campaigns, providing greater control over ad placements. You can assign a -100% bid adjustment to specific device categories, including Desktop, Mobile, Tablet, and TV Screens. This enables efficient bulk management of these exclusions, allowing you to precisely tailor Performance Max campaign reach from the convenience of the Editor.

Customer Retention Goal setting for Performance Max campaigns: Google Ads Editor now supports setting a Customer Retention Goal (also known as a Reengagement or CRO goal) directly within Performance Max campaigns. Similar to the existing New customer acquisition (NCA) goal, this feature allows you to optimize Performance Max campaigns specifically for retaining existing customers. You can efficiently configure and manage this strategic objective in bulk through the Editor.

"Generate vertical videos" support setting for Video Reach campaigns: This enhancement allows you to efficiently apply the "Generate vertical videos" option to Video Reach campaigns, enabling your video creatives to automatically adapt to vertical formats for optimal display. You can now easily manage this setting in bulk directly within the Editor.

Lead form optional questions setting: Google Ads Editor now supports designating certain questions within lead form extensions as optional. This new feature allows you to create more flexible lead forms. Within the Editor, you can efficiently configure which questions are required or optional, streamlining lead form setup and optimization.

That is all!

