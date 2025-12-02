Back in October, we saw Google testing having the "Show more" button in the AI Overviews within Google Search jump you to load the follow-up feature in. Well, Google's Robby Stein announced on X yesterday that this is being tested (after it was tested already) in the mobile search results.

So the AI Overview loads but then you will be able to do a follow up question that, if triggered, will take you to AI Mode.

I am not sure why Google didn't announce it two months ago but now Robby Stein wrote, "Today we’re starting to test a new way to seamlessly go deeper in AI Mode directly from the Search results page on mobile, globally."

He then goes on about Google's vision saying, "This brings us closer to our vision for Search: just ask whatever’s on your mind – no matter how long or complex – and find exactly what you need. You shouldn’t have to think about where or how to ask your question." I mean, that sounds to me like Google wants AI Mode to be the default but Google told us no, it does not...

Anyway, Stein goes on to write, "This means you’ll continue to get an AI Overview as a helpful starting point, and now you can also ask conversational follow-up questions in AI Mode – right from where you are. It’s one seamless experience: a quick snapshot when you need it, and deeper conversation when you want it."

Here is a video of it in action:

As I said on Search Engine Land, I do not see how this will not lead to even fewer clicks from Google Search to publishers and websites. The big "Show more" button will take you into AI Mode, which will give you an even fuller response, leading to less of a reason for searchers to click anywhere but within Google. I don't see how this will encourage clicks to websites, which is something Google said they are working on.

AI Mode is becoming a natural part of the Search results page!



Up until now, AI mode felt like a separate silo—disconnected from your core search flow. We know this caused friction for users, and I’m excited to share a project I helped lead along with some extremely talented… https://t.co/b2QRtxKlvq — Ben Kaufman (@ben_kauf) December 1, 2025

Natural part of Google Search....

