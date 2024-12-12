Official: Bing Search Drops Cache Link

Surprised Bing Robot

After months of testing, and after Google was the first to make this move, Bing has dropped support for its cache operator and the cache link in Bing Search. Bing wrote on X, "This week, we've removed cache links from Bing search results."

Here is what the search results look like without the cache link:

Bing Cache Link Gone

Previously, there was this arrow down for the cache link:

Bing Cache Link Removed

Microsoft added, "As the internet has evolved for better reliability, and many pages aren't optimized for cache viewing."

Also, "Site owners can still access Bing-crawled content via Bing Webmaster Tools URL Inspection," Microsoft added.

Here is the post:

Forum discussion at X.

 

