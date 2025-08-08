Bing not only added new filters by device and country, but also Bing added several more months of historical data - from 16 months to 24 months of data to the Bing Webmaster Tools search performance reports. Plus, Bing also added Keyword trendlines at a glance.

Back in October 2024, Bing added 16 months of data which was up from 6 months of data. So this is a welcomed update from Bing.

Here is the option to select 24 months:

Krishna Madhavan from the Bing team added on LinkedIn that they also added, "Keyword trendlines at a glance." Do you know where that is?

So those are three updates to Bing Webmaster Tools this week:

24 months of historical search performance data

New filters by country and device

Keyword trendlines at a glance

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.