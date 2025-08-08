Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Gains 24 Months Of Data & More

Aug 8, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Reporting

Bing not only added new filters by device and country, but also Bing added several more months of historical data - from 16 months to 24 months of data to the Bing Webmaster Tools search performance reports. Plus, Bing also added Keyword trendlines at a glance.

Back in October 2024, Bing added 16 months of data which was up from 6 months of data. So this is a welcomed update from Bing.

Here is the option to select 24 months:

Bing Webmaster Tools 24 Months

Krishna Madhavan from the Bing team added on LinkedIn that they also added, "Keyword trendlines at a glance." Do you know where that is?

So those are three updates to Bing Webmaster Tools this week:

  • 24 months of historical search performance data
  • New filters by country and device
  • Keyword trendlines at a glance

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

