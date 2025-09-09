Google is dropping support for six of the seven deprecated structured data types it announced back in June. Google Search Console's Search Console rich result reporting, the Rich Result Test, and the list of Search appearance filters will stop showing on September 9 for Course Info, Claim Review, Estimated Salary, Learning Video, Special Announcement, and Vehicle Listing but not Book Actions.

Google deprecated Book Actions, Course Info, Claim Review, Estimated Salary, Learning Video, Special Announcement, and Vehicle Listing months ago. And now will stop showing the data in Google Search Console starting today, September 9th. But for some reason, Book Actions will remain?

As Dave Smart posted on Bluesky, "Search Console's binning some of the filters for some depreciated search appearances. Find out more here (including advice if you're exporting to BigQuery and relying on queries involving these."

Google explained these were removed because they "are no longer shown in Google Search results."

Google updated that old blog post and wrote:

We are removing support in Search Console for the following structured data types, as these types have been phased out from Search results: Course Info, Claim Review, Estimated Salary, Learning Video, Special Announcement, and Vehicle Listing. Starting on September 9, these types will be removed from Search Console rich result reporting, the Rich Result Test, and the list of Search appearance filters (if applicable for the type). The Search Console API will continue to support these types through December 2025.

So you won't be able to report on those in the Search Console rich result reporting, the Rich Result Test, and the list of Search appearance filters within the Performance reports in Search Console.

Then the Search Console API will stop providing this data in December 2025. Google also said, "For bulk data export users, keep in mind that the deprecated search appearance fields will be reported as NULL by October 1, 2025. If your queries have conditions, you may need to update them."

Google also provided examples on how to export the data over here.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.