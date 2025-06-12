Google Search Broken - Not Serving New Content

Jun 12, 2025 - 9:20 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Logo Cracked

Google Search, the main search engine, is not serving new content. It might be an indexing issue or a serving issue, but if you try to find new content across news sites, like the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and others, you won't see any.

A few hours ago, Google did confirm a more limited issue specific with Google Lens, Discover, and Voice Search but not specifically with Google Search.

But now Google Search seems to be impacted.

UPDATE: 9:50pm ET, things seem to be returning - here is the rest of the story.

If you restrict Google Search to find new content in the past hour, Google won't return it. Here are some examples:

wsj.com - past hour:

Google Serving Bug Wsj

nytimes.com - past hour:

Google Serving Bug Nyt

washingtonpost.com - past hour:

Google Serving Bug Wp

Google seemed to fix the Google Cloud issues from earlier today, so I am not sure if this is a new issue.

The confirmed issue says:

There's an ongoing issue with serving Google Lens, Discover, and Voice Search results that's affecting some users. We're working on identifying the root cause. The next update will be within 12 hours.

This was confirmed by Google at 4:16 ET or so, but this new indexing issue started at about 8pm ET.

What are you all seeing? These folks below work at the Wall Street Journal:

Forum discussion at X.

UPDATE: 9:50pm ET, things seem to be returning...

Update 2: Google confirmed they fixed both issues and even wrote later about fixing "the issue with indexing fresh content.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Broken - Not Serving New Content

Jun 12, 2025 - 9:20 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 12, 2025

Jun 12, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Softens Its Stance On Automated Translation Using AI

Jun 12, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Policy Update: Individual Accounts Can Be Paused Over Manager Account Violations

Jun 12, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Changes Add Updates To Posts

Jun 12, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Tests Stock Level Colors

Jun 12, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 12, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.