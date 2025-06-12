Google Search, the main search engine, is not serving new content. It might be an indexing issue or a serving issue, but if you try to find new content across news sites, like the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and others, you won't see any.

A few hours ago, Google did confirm a more limited issue specific with Google Lens, Discover, and Voice Search but not specifically with Google Search.

But now Google Search seems to be impacted.

UPDATE: 9:50pm ET, things seem to be returning - here is the rest of the story.

If you restrict Google Search to find new content in the past hour, Google won't return it. Here are some examples:

wsj.com - past hour:

nytimes.com - past hour:

washingtonpost.com - past hour:

Google seemed to fix the Google Cloud issues from earlier today, so I am not sure if this is a new issue.

The confirmed issue says:

There's an ongoing issue with serving Google Lens, Discover, and Voice Search results that's affecting some users. We're working on identifying the root cause. The next update will be within 12 hours.

This was confirmed by Google at 4:16 ET or so, but this new indexing issue started at about 8pm ET.

What are you all seeing? These folks below work at the Wall Street Journal:

For context: This is happening during a major breaking news event: Israel's strike on Iran. https://t.co/aIR2LWno8w — Will Flannigan 🌵 (@Will_Flannigan) June 13, 2025

UPDATE: 9:50pm ET, things seem to be returning...

Update 2: Google confirmed they fixed both issues and even wrote later about fixing "the issue with indexing fresh content.