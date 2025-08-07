Google's Liz Reid, in response to all the third-party studies, wrote on the Google blog, "Overall, total organic click volume from Google Search to websites has been relatively stable year-over-year." There was no specific data shared, Google did not offer up Search Console data, Google didn't show a chart - they just wrote clicks are "relatively stable."

I do have a question on Google's "year-over-year" line because AI Overviews launched over a year ago in the US. So I'd like to hear how this year compares to maybe three or two years ago? Of course, you can say Google has been expanding AI Overviews, which is now used by over 2 billion monthly users, and launched AI Mode over the last year, so it has grown a lot in the past year. But I mean, Google's claim that the third-party studies were flawed because of the time-frames they looked at - this is the same issue with Google's very own statement...

Google went on to use the line "average click quality has increased," which they have said before. Liz Reid added, "we’re actually sending slightly more quality clicks to websites than a year ago (by quality clicks, we mean those where users don’t quickly click back — typically a signal that a user is interested in the website)."

And this line, "We continue to send billions of clicks to websites every day and believe that Search’s value exchange with the web remains strong."

I just wish Google would be more specific in their statements, like they were on ad performance with and without AI Overviews being baseline.

Then Google goes after all those third-party studies, including from highly respected sources, all that we've covered and wrote, "This data is in contrast to third-party reports that inaccurately suggest dramatic declines in aggregate traffic — often based on flawed methodologies, isolated examples, or traffic changes that occurred prior to the roll out of AI features in Search." Google's Nick Fox said the same thing - targeting these studies. Sundar Pichai said web publishing is not dead and the web is thriving.

I did ask Google about Search Console and why we don't have data in there yet. Google initially said the data is not in Search Console because AI Overviews and AI Mode were in Search Labs, a beta. But that is no longer. So instead, Google Search Console lumps the AI Overviews and AI Mode data as normal web data and gives us no way to filter it out. And when you see the great decoupling in your Search Console reports, and Googlers talking about the great decoupling and we don't have filters to see the data ourselves, it makes us scratch our heads.

And - no, Google did not get back to me on why we can't filter the data in Search Console - even though it is out of beta.

So why do we think we are getting fewer clicks and Google says we are not? Well, these paragraphs explains that searcher behavior is changing. And with that, clicks may be going to different places:

With AI Overviews, people are searching more and asking new questions that are often longer and more complex. In addition, with AI Overviews people are seeing more links on the page than before. More queries and more links mean more opportunities for websites to surface and get clicked. For some questions where people are looking for a quick answer, like “when is the next full moon,” people may be satisfied with the initial response and not click further. This has also been true for other answer features we’ve added, like the Knowledge Graph or sports scores. But for many other types of questions, people continue to click through, as they want to dig deeper into a topic, explore further or make a purchase. This is why we see click quality increasing — an AI response might provide the lay of the land, but people click to dive deeper and learn more, and when they do, these clicks are more valuable. While overall traffic to sites is relatively stable, the web is vast, and user trends are shifting traffic to different sites, resulting in decreased traffic to some sites and increased traffic to others. People are increasingly seeking out and clicking on sites with forums, videos, podcasts, and posts where they can hear authentic voices and first-hand perspectives. People are also more likely to click into web content that helps them learn more — such as an in-depth review, an original post, a unique perspective or a thoughtful first-person analysis. Sites that meet these evolving user needs are benefiting from this shift and are generally seeing an increase in traffic.

One other point is that this information Google is sharing does not include the query fan out stuff, it looks at actual searches/queries.

Google ends with this:

As a search company, we care passionately — perhaps more than any other company — about the health of the web ecosystem. We continue to send billions of clicks to websites every day and believe that Search’s value exchange with the web remains strong... The web has existed for over three decades, and we believe we’re entering its most exciting era yet. Technology shifts bring change, but they also bring extraordinary opportunity. We believe that AI will be one of the most expansionary moments for the web, empowering us all to ask vastly more questions and creators to reach more deeply engaged audiences. We’ll continue to help businesses, creators and websites seize these opportunities as we build this future together.

Then we have Debbie (Kostin) W., the President of Google in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, who posted this summary on LinkedIn that I have to share here too:

📊 Traffic is stable: Overall, total organic click volume from Google Search to websites has been relatively stable, year over year.

👍 Clicks are higher quality: Average click quality has increased and we’re sending slightly more quality clicks to websites than a year ago (by quality clicks, we mean those where users don’t quickly click back — typically a signal that a user is interested in the website).

🔗 More links, more opportunities: Our AI experiences are built to highlight the web, with AI Overviews people are seeing more links on the page than before.

🗣️ People want authentic content: People are seeking out sites that meet evolving user needs for authentic voices, unique perspectives and thoughtful analysis.

