Google officially announced the rollout of the June 2025 core update yesterday at around 10:37 am ET. This core update is expected to take about three weeks to roll out. Google said this "is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites."

Most core updates take about two weeks to roll out but Google has had core updates that take one week, had that take three weeks and had that take over four weeks. The following morning, I am not seeing huge signs that this has rolled out in an impactful way - but don't get your hopes up, we might see the larger impact this update tomorrow or in the coming days. But so far, the morning after, it is not that impactful. I will continue to track this update and update you on any changes as it rolls out over the next few weeks.

Today we released the June 2025 core update. We'll update our ranking release history page when the rollout is complete: https://t.co/bOclYyVtYH — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) June 30, 2025

This one does not mention "work to surface more content from creators through a series of improvements throughout this year" like they mentioned in the March 2025 core update. I should note that whatever happened this past Saturday was big but I highly doubt Google would say it is related to this June 2025 core update.

I am surprised this is the second core update we had of 2025, I was expecting more core updates, more often but that did not happen...

Google June 2025 Core Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google June 2025 Broad Core Update

Google June 2025 Broad Core Update Launched: June 30, 2025 at around 10:37 am ET

June 30, 2025 at around 10:37 am ET Rollout: Will take about three weeks to roll out

Will take about three weeks to roll out Targets: It looks at all types of content

It looks at all types of content Penalty: It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages

It is not a penalty, it promotes or rewards great web pages Global: This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages.

This is a global update impacting all regions, in all languages. Impact: The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this June update is a "regular update."

The normal core update - updating some of the "core systems". Google said this June update is a "regular update." Discover : Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more.

: Core updates impact Google Discover and other features, also feature snippets and more. Recover: If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice.

If you were hit by this, then you will need to look at your content and see if you can do better with Google's core update advice. Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to this algorithm but may not communicate those updates in the future. Maybe this is what we saw the past couple of weeks or all those unconfirmed Google updates.

Google June 2025 Core Update Details

There doesn't seem much unique to this update outside of it taking three weeks, versus the typical two weeks.

And also this line, "This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites." That line makes it sound not super unique and just a normal core update.

John Mueller from Google said this is a "bigger Google Search updates," I mean, all core updates are, but he said this on Bluesky.

June 2025 Google Core Update Video

Here is a short video I made on this core update - it is super YouTube style:

Previous Broad Core Updates

Here is a list of the most recent core updates we've seen since Google started to confirm them. Previously we nicknamed them Phantom updates or unconfirmed updates.

Previous Helpful Content Update Impact

Here is the list of the previous Google helpful content updates:

Recent Unconfirmed Google Updates

While we didn't see more core updates, more often, we did have a lot of unconfirmed updates including a big one this Saturday, June 28th. Then before that June 25 and 26th, then June 18th and then June 9th and then June 4th, May 29th, May 21st, May 16th, then May 12 and 13, May 8th (I didn't cover May 1st, I probably should have) but then it was a couple of weeks, not since April 25th and then before that, 22nd and 23rd volatility and then around April 16th and then before that around April 9th.

Google Tracking Tools On June 2025 Core Update

The tools are showing mostly normal volatility the following morning after the announcement of the June core update. It might not have really kicked in that much yet. Here are what the tools are showing:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Sistrix:

Cognitive SEO:

SimilarWeb:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter on the June 2025 Core Update

Here is some of the early chatter, just keep in mind, folks think that it started with the Saturday update but I suspect Google would deny that. Overall the chatter is not at core update levels - at least not yet. It is still early. Over on WebmasterWorld, Black Hat World and this site - here is what I am hearing:

Wow, they announce an ''update'' now? One could argue that there has been something happening every day since end of May. So, from the looks of things, the entirety of both June and July are screwed. Nice work G. Would be nice if this announcement was a late one regarding June. Not going into July.

So far my traffic has been improving nicely. Waiting for the other shoe to drop. I was out of the country for 6 weeks and didnt pay attention to my site, didnt look at analytics or SEM or ranking. Gosh that was nice. We are clearly in recession here in USA, despite the surging (manipulated) stock market. I haven't seen a single customer since the 24th and my vendors are also reporting that business is stone dead. We know who to thank for that...

Here we go. I was surprised they announced this as I thought they had gone silent on the core updates. Good luck, everyone.

What I notice is a lot of video shorts pushed into the search results with this update, and a slight shuffle which interestingly brought back a tiny bit from some sites I knew in the old days on some topics.

This ain't going to help me anyway. Business is dead already. I am just thinking how to make money other ways. maybe I will do AI slop like everyone else. Though I am sure at some point they will tag that as spam too!

Noticed slight drops on some affiliate pages. Looks like topical relevance and fresh content are key in this update. Monitoring further.

It’s still early, but I’ve noticed slight fluctuations in rankings for some high-competition keywords - mostly in industries with E-E-A-T emphasis. If you’ve been focusing on quality content, good backlinks, and user experience, you should be fine. Core updates usually reward sites that align with Google's guidelines. Keep monitoring and adjust if needed.

Noticed a 20% traffic drop on one of my authority sites. Waiting for the dust to settle.

We are seeing a little drop in traffic but a huge drop in conversions. That is something that is now common within updates. Conversions vanish directly with the start and bots from all over the world eating up our server power.

I'm only seeing this in three niches at the moment, so it's probably just a coincidence. However, I've just noticed that many of the URLs listed by Google lead to 404 pages. However, since the update has only just started (Friday), everything is constantly changing at the moment.

Interesting, "The rollout may take up to 3 weeks to roll out..." Usually it's two. Maybe we can find out why. :) pic.twitter.com/GkyLMtSC3k — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 30, 2025

Finally.. @seroundtable readers already knew that 🤝 — Metehan Yesilyurt (@metehan777) June 30, 2025

Please, I pray my traffic returns 🙏🏽😫 https://t.co/3TJtdJVy7L — Lou Martin (@MissLouMae) June 30, 2025

So what are you all seeing with this update so far?

