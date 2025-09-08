New Google Court Doc: Open Web Is In Rapid Decline

Sep 8, 2025
Google

Google Logo Decay

Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, said in May that web publishing is not dying. Nick Fox, VP of Search at Google, said in May that the web is thriving. But in a court document filed by Google on late Friday, Google's lawyers wrote, "The fact is that today, the open web is already in rapid decline."

This document can be found over here (PDF) and on the top of page five, it says:

The fact is that today, the open web is already in rapid decline and Plaintiffs’ divestiture proposal would only accelerate that decline, harming publishers who currently rely on open-web display advertising revenue.

Here is a screenshot:

Open Web Decline Google Legal Doc

I spotted this via Jason Kint who posted about it on X about this:

This statement seems to contradict what Google's top executives said just months ago and agrees with what the open web community has been saying for several months now.

Of course, some may read into this statement differently.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Dan Taylor, Vice President, Global Ads at Google, responded on X:

I honestly don't think it makes any difference at all.

 

