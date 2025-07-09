Google Search Console now gives you the ability to track the performance of your Discussion forums rich results within the Google search results. Google added a new search appearance filter for Discussion forums that you can select and filter on.

Yea, Google will give us a search appearance filter for Discussion Forums, which has been around for a couple of years now but nothing for AI Mode or AI Overviews.

That being said, Google announced this yesterday on LinkedIn and said "Starting today, Search Console will show Discussion Forum rich results as a search appearance in the Performance reports. Learn more about how to be eligible to this feature at URL."

Here is what the option looks like, if you are eligible to serve these rich results:

Here is what it looks like when the filter is selected:

And yes, this data is also in the Search Console API:

FYI, with the announcement about the new Discussion Forum search appearance being added in GSC, I just checked to see if the API supports that already. It does from what I can see. I exported the search appearance codes via the API and noticed FORUMS, which matches what I'm… https://t.co/TMi70BJXmC pic.twitter.com/wRyBJLCi9k — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 8, 2025

