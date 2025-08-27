After seeing the loyalty pricing and discounts in the Google search results and shopping ads, Google has now announced that they have new loyalty offerings in Merchant Center and also loyalty goal in Google Ads.

Google wrote, "We're also launching a loyalty goal in Google Ads, which helps retailers optimize budgets for their highest value shoppers, tailor their bids and drive higher lifetime value."

Google added that they will share more details about this on September 10th at Think Retail.

Google also said, "we're introducing new loyalty offerings to help retailers retain lasting relationships and showcase their programs on Google."

Like I said before, we covered examples of this here and here and the technical details over here and here.

Here is a GIF of this from Google:

