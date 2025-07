Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google released an alpha version of an API to access Google Trends data - the Google Trends API. "This new API will help Researchers, Journalists, and Developers to understand Search behaviors and patterns," said Daniel Waisberg of Google.

The Google Trends API is in alpha, so you need to apply to get access but when you do get access, Google said it will be useful for these use cases:

Research: Developers can influence public resources allocation and scientific research priorities.

Publishers: Use data to track topics and spot emerging trends, and use that data to tell compelling stories about the issues that matter.

Business: Marketers and SEOs can prioritize resource investment and better develop their business' content strategy.

The Google Trends API data goes back 5 years, and it include daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly aggregations. It also has geo restrictions (region and sub-region)

John Mueller from Google added on LinkedIn:

If you're a researcher looking to use Google Trends for regular analyses, check out the alpha preview of the first API for Google Trends. There's still a lot of work to do, and we want to make sure it's useful for reasonable usage. If you'd like to bring your input, try out a new API, and help shape the final API, feel free to sign up for the (very limited) early tests in a few weeks / months.

Here is a video of when it was announced today:

