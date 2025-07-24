Google released an alpha version of an API to access Google Trends data - the Google Trends API. "This new API will help Researchers, Journalists, and Developers to understand Search behaviors and patterns," said Daniel Waisberg of Google.

The Google Trends API is in alpha, so you need to apply to get access but when you do get access, Google said it will be useful for these use cases:

Research: Developers can influence public resources allocation and scientific research priorities.

Publishers: Use data to track topics and spot emerging trends, and use that data to tell compelling stories about the issues that matter.

Business: Marketers and SEOs can prioritize resource investment and better develop their business' content strategy.

The Google Trends API data goes back 5 years, and it include daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly aggregations. It also has geo restrictions (region and sub-region)

John Mueller from Google added on LinkedIn:

If you're a researcher looking to use Google Trends for regular analyses, check out the alpha preview of the first API for Google Trends. There's still a lot of work to do, and we want to make sure it's useful for reasonable usage. If you'd like to bring your input, try out a new API, and help shape the final API, feel free to sign up for the (very limited) early tests in a few weeks / months.

Here is a video of when it was announced today:

