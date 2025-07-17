Google is charging searchers to access the latest and best of its AI Mode and Deep Search. Google released Gemini 2.5 Pro for AI Mode and Deep Search for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.

I suspect Google will release these models to all users, even those who do not pay, at some point. But I do find it weird that Google will give a better search experience to paid users over non-paid users, in this race to become the best AI Search engine out there.

Google said they are "bringing Gemini 2.5 Pro to AI Mode, giving you access to our most intelligent AI model, right in Search. Gemini 2.5 Pro excels at advanced reasoning, math and coding questions, helping you with your complex queries with links to learn more."

Here is how to access it for subscribers - in this drop-down menu:

And Deep Search, which Google announced in May is also getting Gemini 2.5 Pro. Deep Search is Google's "most advanced research tool in Google Search, helping you save hours by issuing hundreds of searches, reasoning across disparate pieces of information and crafting a comprehensive, fully-cited report in minutes."

Deep Search and Gemini 2.5 Pro are starting to roll out this week for those opted into the AI Mode experiment in Search Labs, Google said.

Here is what it looks like:

Go more in-depth with Deep Search.



How long do you think it will take for this model to go to free users? Or do you think Google will first release a newer model for paid users and then release this model to free users?

Plus, Google announced its new agentic local AI powered calling feature that is a lot like Ask For Me in Search Labs.

