Google Sending Push Notifications That Go To AI Mode Searches

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Notifications

Google is now sending push notifications to some users that direct that user to a search within AI Mode. Yes, Google is pushing users to do queries in AI Mode using push notification services from the Google app.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted the following video of it on X yesterday:

Google Push Notifications Mode Searches

Glenn Gabe also has been getting these and wrote on X:

I've been receiving notifications with the AI Mode icon on my phone about a newsy topic, which leads directly to AI Mode for that prompt. Google definitely wants more people using AI Mode... Oh, and I'm sure that's a 'new query' to be counted by them.

Nothing like pushing your app users to go to Google AI Mode.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Quick Google Posts Across Multiple Profiles

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Sending Push Notifications That Go To AI Mode Searches

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Updates Medicines Policy Regarding Prescription Drug Terms

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Now Supports Physical Goods Subscriptions

Oct 17, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 16, 2025

Oct 16, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing SEO

Bing Gains Support For data-nosnippet HTML Attribute

Oct 16, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ads Updates Medicines Policy Regarding Prescription Drug Terms
Next Story: Google Business Profiles Quick Google Posts Across Multiple Profiles

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.