Google is now sending push notifications to some users that direct that user to a search within AI Mode. Yes, Google is pushing users to do queries in AI Mode using push notification services from the Google app.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted the following video of it on X yesterday:

Glenn Gabe also has been getting these and wrote on X:

I've been receiving notifications with the AI Mode icon on my phone about a newsy topic, which leads directly to AI Mode for that prompt. Google definitely wants more people using AI Mode... Oh, and I'm sure that's a 'new query' to be counted by them.

Nothing like pushing your app users to go to Google AI Mode.

