Microsoft has been beta testing a new Bing Maps interface for the past couple of months. I just recently became aware of it and wanted to share some screenshots of it.

You rarely here about Bing Maps; right now it is all Google Maps and Apple Maps. But no one seems to use or talk about Bing Maps or other online mapping services. Bing use to update and talk about its mapping features a lot, in the old days but not so much now.

Lluc B. Penycate posted some screenshots of the Bing Maps Beta interface on X yesterday, here are those screenshots:

This has to have been out for the past few months because I see complaints about Bing Maps Beta in various forums, including on Microsoft Forums and several on Reddit.

Here is a screenshot from Reddit:

I do not have access to it, so that is all I got for you on this.

Forum discussion at X.