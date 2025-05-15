Google Doc: Link Position & Click Bias Ranking Bias Adjustment

The details from the DOJ and Google monopoly case hearing exhibits just keep on flowing and with that, we have another mention of how Google does look at clicks from the search results. This one talks about how the position of the link can be a bias towards the number of clicks that result gets, so Google had to develop an adjustment of sorts to counter that bias.

This one was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted a screenshot of that section on X, it reads:

An early signal, [blank] measured how many times a link was shown vs how many times it was clicked. It was found that this measure was biased by link position. For example, the query "currency conversion" may return a perfectly reasonable link in position 1, but it might not actually be better than the link displayed in position 2. The use of [blank] would create a system that reinforced this ranking [blank] modification developed by a Google engineer that calculated [blank] (and avoiding bias created by) link position.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Doc Doj Position Clicks

This is just another case where Google is doing something around clicks in the search results - although, we don't know exactly how much.

Of course, it makes sense that Google would want to remove the bias in this math.

Forum discussion at X.

 



