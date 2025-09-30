OpenAI announced Instant Checkout in ChatGPT, allowing you to make purchases directly in ChatGPT. This is powered by the Agentic Commerce Protocol that is built with Stripe. OpenAI wrote, "Starting today, U.S. ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Free users can buy directly from U.S. Etsy sellers through ChatGPT, with over 1 million Shopify merchants, like Glossier, SKIMS, Spanx and Vuori, coming soon."

This works with the new Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), which gives merchants and developers a way to build agentic commerce experience with ChatGPT. OpenAI said:

If you’re a merchant and want to add Instant Checkout in ChatGPT, apply on our merchant page. We’ll be accepting and onboarding merchants on a rolling basis. Developers can start exploring the Agentic Commerce Protocol documentation and example implementations on GitHub.

Here is a video of it in action:

We’re introducing Instant Checkout in ChatGPT with @Etsy and @Shopify, and open-sourcing the Agentic Commerce Protocol that powers it, built with @Stripe, so more merchants and developers… pic.twitter.com/9miGZr1Yn7 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 29, 2025

Tobi Lutke from Shopify wrote:

Shopify merchants will be able to sell directly in ChatGPT. We’ve been working with OpenAI for quite some time so people can search and buy products in chat, and it’s something we’ve had a hard time keeping quiet.

Rollout is coming very very soon. pic.twitter.com/11GWCy5DOo — tobi lutke (@tobi) September 29, 2025

Here is a help document in Instant Checkout:

Instant Checkout helps you buy directly from merchants, right in ChatGPT. For items that have Instant Checkout enabled, you will see a Buy button on the product detail page or sidebar, after you’ve clicked on the shopping search result. This means you can complete your purchase directly in ChatGPT through a secure checkout process without the need to visit another website. When you choose Buy, you will see a checkout window with your order details that lets you complete your order with your preferred payment method, including Card, Apple Pay, Link and Google Pay. Upon completion of an order, you will receive an e-mail directly from the seller and a checkmark with order confirmation in chat. You can view your past orders by going to your Settings and selecting Orders.

Glenn Gabe played with it:

I just triggered a product from Etsy with Instant Checkout possible in ChatGPT. It was pretty slick... and very easy to buy. Uses your credit card on file but you can pay via another source. I didn't complete the purchase since I was just testing it out but this could be a big… pic.twitter.com/rXmeuX09Yt — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 29, 2025

I did ask Robby Stein, VP at Google Search, about Google AI Mode eventually letting users check out in AI Mode, and he said right now, the final checkout will be done on the retailer's site. He isnt sure the user is ready for having AI do that final check out yet.

