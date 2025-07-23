Google Ad Revenue Up 10.4% & Overall Revenue Up 14%

Jul 23, 2025 - 4:15 pm 2 by
Filed Under Google News

Google Stock Chart

Google reported Q2 2025 earnings today, which showed Google's ad revenue was up again year-over-year, with an increase of 10.4%, and overall revenue is also up 13.8%.

Alphabet reports Q2 revenue up 14% YoY to $96.43B, net income up 19% to $28.2B, operating income up 14% to $31.27B, and Services revenue up 12% to $82.5B. Alphabet reports YouTube's Q2 ad revenue rose 13% YoY to $9.8B, vs. $9.56B est., and Google's advertising revenue reached $71.3B, up from $64.6B a year ago.

If you want to compare Q1 2025 to Q2 2025, you will see ad revenue was up 6.6%, overall revenue was up 6.6% and profit was up by 2.17%.

The stock price is down 1.4% in after hours trading, then after the earnings call started, the stock price is up.

Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, said:

We had a standout quarter, with robust growth across the company. We are leading at the frontier of AI and shipping at an incredible pace. AI is positively impacting every part of the business, driving strong momentum. Search delivered double-digit revenue growth, and our new features, like AI Overviews and AI Mode, are performing well. We continue to see strong performance in YouTube as well as subscription offerings. And Cloud had strong growth in revenues, backlog and profitability. Its annual revenue run-rate is now more than $50 billion. With this strong and growing demand for our Cloud products and services, we are increasing our investment in capital expenditures in 2025 to approximately $85 billion and are excited by the opportunity ahead.

Here is a chart plotting Google's overall revenue, then ad revenue and then profit over the past several quarters:

Google Q2 2025 Rev

Here is the snippet from the earnings report:

Google Earnings Snippet 1

Google Earnings Snippet 2

The earnings call will be at 4:30 pm ET at:

Here are some quick notes from the call:

  • Queries and commercial queries continue to grow year over year. AI features contribute this, leading searchers to search more, especially for younger users.
  • AI Overviews are generating 10% more queries, for the queries AI Overviews show up for.
  • AI Mode is growing, now in US and India and new features will be released fast
  • AI Max leads to 40% more conversions, said Philipp Schindler
  • Google's AI Overviews have 2B monthly users, AI Mode 100M in the US and India

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

Google Ad Revenue Up 10.4% & Overall Revenue Up 14%

Jul 23, 2025 - 4:15 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2025

Jul 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Pew: Searchers Less Likely To Click On Links In Google Search With AI Overviews

Jul 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Result Snippets With See More & Other Hyperlinks

Jul 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Doesn't Support Different Product Pricing By States

Jul 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Borders Around Search Results

Jul 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 23, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.