PSA: Most Third Party Google Search Tracking Tools Are Broken

Sep 15, 2025
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Broken Google Trackers

Most of the third-party Google Search tracking tools are broken and not tracking properly. This seemed to start when Google turned off the ability to show 100 search results per page. So just keep in mind, when you are looking at your reporting with these tools, the data may be off since around September 11th or so.

I did note this in my story on Friday but it is important to note again, third party tracking tools may not be working right.

This is in addition to the Search Console data being wonky as well.

All while, we are still having the ongoing Google August 2025 spam update. It makes it really hard to track and the update should be completed any time now.

I did post this yesterday:

Ryan thinks this is Google fighting back?

Tim from Ahrefs spoke about this tool, he wrote: "Do you need keyword ranking data below Top20 Because it's likely going away..."

In any event, I did reach out to Google about the 100 parameter change and I am waiting to hear back.

Just be careful reporting with third party tools until we know more. Some tool providers are saying they are okay, by the way:

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Accuranker posted a statement saying "Due to recent Google updates, we will no longer track the Top 100 search results. Instead, AccuRanker will now track up to Top 20 results by default."

Semrush also wrote on X, accurate top 10 results remain unaffected in Semrush and they have implemented temporary solutions to keep data flowing.

Semrush now posted it over here saying:

  • You still get the best available data. Accurate Top 10 results are unaffected and continue to be collected regularly.
  • Update frequency is changing, for now. To balance quality and efficiency, some rankings will now refresh every 2 days rather than daily, in tools like Position Tracking.
  • Temporary limitations. In some areas, deeper ranking data may look different than before as we implement new solutions.
  • Within the next week, we’ll share further updates on longer-term improvements to continue delivering the most accurate keyword and competitor data available, even with this massive industry shakeup.

 

