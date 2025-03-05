I've been watching the volatility ever since the unconfirmed February 26th or so ranking volatility when the tools didn't show much of a spike but the chatter was super high. Well, the tools started to show the spike around March 1st and the chatter is still heated.

I am not sure if what we saw at the end of February is related to the ranking volatility or Google update that we are seeing in early March. Initially, I thought they were connected but I am not sure now.

But starting March 1st through even today, I am seeing more chatter in the SEO industry and also the tools started to show heated volatility around early March.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are screenshots of these third-party Google search tracking tools:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Mozcast:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Cognitive SEO:

Wincher:

Mangools:

Sistrix:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

So you can see the tools are showing some heated ranking volatility since the beginning of March and some through even today.

SEO Chatter

The SEO chatter has not really calmed down since late February but here is some of the more recent chatter from March from WebmasterWorld and comments here.

And the next heavy drop. The shop and news page are virtually down today, the ranking has plummeted, and Google traffic is 0 so far... So it goes on...

February saw a good month for me and the site. Revenue was +30% and overall traffic was +11%. Sadly all that growth has now been lost. For some reason all of my good and popular articles have disappeared into the abyss. Ranking problems?. Which is funny as these article were not touched for a good few weeks. Signs of an update maybe? It is now March. Time for good RPMs to kick in so, of course, G will capitalize on that.

Global site traffic Feb 25 was 99% of Feb 24, second half of the month was definitely better than the first two weeks.

The traffic in the last few days was not worth a single penny

Massive drop this morning...

Traffic is just weak in general these days...Saturday very low, Sunday very low 1st half of day, then caught up 2nd half of day...this morning very low again. Countries take turns disappearing...Canada and Australia can be -60% certain days. Same with EU countries. The whole traffic pattern feels very blocked up and unstable.

Traffic is atrocious and getting worse...yesterday search was -15%, today -20% so far. It just fell off a cliff at 9am and never recovered. All regions are participating.

Affiliate site, huge drop in the past 1-2 days. Site just recovered during Dec 2024 update. My site has been hit since March 1st. It had just recovered in December 2024 after the March 2024 core update. Is there a new update, or could it be due to the 80 indexing requests we sent in the past two weeks?

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.