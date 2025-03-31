Well, it seems to be official now. Starting April 14, 2025 Google will update its Unfair advantage policy to say it is allowed to show the same ad, from the same company, going to the same page, as long as the ad is in a different ad location. Google was just experimenting with double serving ads earlier and now it is officially going to be allowed.

How does Google Ads get away with it? Well, they now (or as they said, for some time) have different ad locations which work for different auctions.

So Google posted, "On April 14, 2025, Google will update its Unfair advantage policy to clarify that our prohibition on showing more than one ad at a time for your business, app, or site applies only to a single ad location."

Let's not forget Google changing its definition of top ads and began mixing ads with organic results last year.

So this is just one more step in changing some fundamental Google Ads policies it had in place since launching the platform two decades ago.

Navah Hopkins also posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "Google is officially making it fair game to have more than one spot on the SERP. I have thoughts on this, but I want to see how performance actually shakes out in Q2."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.