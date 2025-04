Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Well, it seems to be official now. Starting April 14, 2025 Google will update its Unfair advantage policy to say it is allowed to show the same ad, from the same company, going to the same page, as long as the ad is in a different ad location. Google was just experimenting with double serving ads earlier and now it is officially going to be allowed.

How does Google Ads get away with it? Well, they now (or as they said, for some time) have different ad locations which work for different auctions.

So Google posted, "On April 14, 2025, Google will update its Unfair advantage policy to clarify that our prohibition on showing more than one ad at a time for your business, app, or site applies only to a single ad location."

Let's not forget Google changing its definition of top ads and began mixing ads with organic results last year.

So this is just one more step in changing some fundamental Google Ads policies it had in place since launching the platform two decades ago.

Navah Hopkins also posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "Google is officially making it fair game to have more than one spot on the SERP. I have thoughts on this, but I want to see how performance actually shakes out in Q2."

