I know I just reported on the super-heated Google Search ranking volatility week we had, and how the post-core update seems more unstable than during the June 2025 core update. However, we are now seeing even more volatility over the weekend, with some reporting reversals from the events of last week.

As a reminder, the June 2025 core update started on June 30th, completed early on Thursday, July 17, 2025 but the volatility remained heated throughout even today. When Google's June 2025 core update was announced, we didn't see much of any volatility. But then we saw volaitlity touch down on July 2nd. Then on July 10th we reported on folks noticing partial recoveries from previous core updates and helpful content updates (again, not everyone). And then, even four days after the core update completed, the volatility was heated throughout and it still as not calmed down - even almost two weeks later.

I am not sure if I've seen Google this volatile post-core update, for this long, ever?

SEO Chatter

Let's start this time with the chatter since the last time I reported on this unconfirmed Google algorithm update volatility. The chatter is both on this site and on WebmasterWorld - here are some samplings of that:

Today was the first day with normal traffic, the Discover traffic from the news site is back, and the shop even had quite good sales from Google buyers today. I hope it doesn't drop again tomorrow.

Our core update gains are reversing in the last 24hrs. Down around 50%.

Our Google pageviews were down 31% on Saturday, while other sources of traffic were mostly up. On the whole, we gained nicely from the update--or would have if the Google Trampoline Effect hadn't returned.

Whatever was happening earlier this week is definitely over and traffic has reverted. My home page traffic was -25 to -50% until Friday, and since yesterday back to normal. Today traffic is unusually high...

Today something changed. My website traffic is up a bit.

Maybe you are right. Traffic increase is not stable, one day you got more traffic, next day you got low traffic. I remember some times before 2-3 years ago... Ah..

This update has changed something significantly. Traffic is extremely choppy. Huge spikes and drops all over.

Saturday less traffic than Friday. Well, that is new. Seems it just keeps dropping. Looks like they turned up the power of links again. Guy that has had people email me about buying links is ranking #1 all over the place. Sad to see.

Super HOT today. No traffic, no nothing. Very bad and sad... :(

Here too. It's getting worse every day.

After huge drops, my two main sites improved during the week in the SERPs, but yesterday they dropped even more. There's still a lot of volatility. I notice stable smaller sites too. The update isn't over yet.

We lost 50% overnight. Complete rubbish robot traffic with 80% bounce rate.

Continuing to drop week by week.

Google Tracking Third Party Tools

Just look at some of these tools, how heated they are since the core update completed:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Wincher:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

I don't remember seeing Google this volatile, for so long, in a long time...

What are you all seeing?

