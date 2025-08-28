Some Sites Have Huge Crawl Rate Declines In Google Search Console

There are numerous complaints from SEOs and site owners who are noticing significant declines in crawl rates within Google Search Console. Most who see this, many do not by the way, are noticing the decline starts around August 8th and continues through today.

UPDATE: Google's John Mueller confirmed it was an issue on Google's end:

This was an issue on our side, and is now resolved. It'll catch back up automatically in the near future. Sorry for the crawl-blip!

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) August 28, 2025 at 9:25 AM

He added on Bluesky, "It was reduced / fluctuating crawling from our side, for some sites." So not just a reporting issue but an actual crawling issue.

I have been hearing about some of these complaints for a bit but I personally did not notice the declines in any of the many sites I have access to within Google Search Console. So this is not super widespread but there are enough complaints for me to cover it.

While most sites are not impacted, a ton of large sites are. And it goes across several platforms, such as Vercel, WP Engine, Fastly and others. It also seems not to be limited to Google, but also Bing.

Glenn Gabe also posted about this yesterday on X and LinkedIn and wrote:

There are several posts in the Search Central Forum about this, and I just saw the issue pop up for a client. Google's Crawl Stats reporting drops heavily around 8/8. There is no impact to rankings and traffic, but all the sites posting about this see it happen on 8/8. My client is not blocking crawling of Googlebot, and Bing seems totally fine crawling-wise.

Here are links to some of the complaint threads at the Google Webmaster Help forums. Here are also some of those charts from the forums:

Thread 364871069 818324448413007590

Thread 367653365 3115610684205561223

Gzwxbghwyaa1yyr

Thread 367641186 13225606226730387461

But some are from more recently, on August 20,, like this one on X:

Gzxori9xwaabrlm

And these on X:

Gzm9qvfwqaaeloo

Gzm9qvbxqaadapy

Gzm9qvgxmaak8eu

Gzm9qvaw8aa525i

These seem to be impacting folks who use specific platforms like Vercel, WP Engine, Fastly but I am not sure if this is a Google issue or a platform issue? I think these platforms were asked about it and said all is good on their end.

In fact, Vercel's CTO, Malte Ubl wrote on X this morning, "There was a major event where the global Googlebot crawl rate dropped by 30%. It manifested in a way where crawling to a relatively small number of large sites dropped to near 0. Behavior was restored on Google's side and crawling is back to baseline https://bots.fyi/d/googlebot."

He shared this chart:

Gzbmhhjxyaace2q

So maybe it was on Google's side?

Here are other platforms that were maybe impacted.

Here is that chart from Cloudflare:

Cloudflare Radar Bot Information Traffic Xy 20250731 20250828

It is hard to say what is connecting all of this? Vercel, Fastly, WP Engine, not just Google but Bing. What is the pattern here?

It is hard to know who this impacted and did not impact but check your crawl stats report to see if you were impacted. I mean, not sure this impacted rankings much but hey.

Forum discussion at threads above.

This story was originally published at 7:11 am ET but was updated with Google's statement at 9:30 am ET.

 

