Google Ads Journey Aware Bidding

Google Ads may introduce a new bidding type, Journey Aware bidding, in 2026. This will be reportedly for search campaigns using Target CPA.

Jyll Saskin Gales posted about this on LinkedIn (hat tip PPC News Feed and explained, "What is Journey Aware Bidding? My simplest explanation is that it's like using micro-conversions without actually having to implement micro-conversions."

She made this diagram that explains Journey Aware Bidding supports complex, multi-step purchase journeys, beginning with Search campaigns using target CPA:

Here is how she explained it on LinkedIn but she has a lot more detail on her blog:

Right now, Smart Bidding only uses your Primary conversion action(s) for optimization. With Journey Aware Bidding, you can choose to have your Secondary conversion action(s) INFLUENCE the bidding algorithm, without actually having to count as conversions. How will Journey Aware Bidding work? First, you need up import all conversion actions on the lead to sale journey into Google Ads: leads, MQLs, SQLs, opportunities, closed won - however you categorize your funnel. Then, you need to ensure that you categorize those conversion actions accurately within Google Ads. This is key! If you haven't checked in a while, some of the categories to choose from include:

- Contact

- Request quote

- Submit lead form

- Book appointment

- Qualified lead

- Converted lead



Then, Journey Aware Bidding will still only optimize for qualified leads, or sales, or whatever it's aiming for now. But it will also CONSIDER those other touch points along the journey, to help inform its bidding choices. In my opinion, this sounds like an eloquent replacement for some of the solutions lead gen advertisers have been using, like lead scoring + value-based bidding, or micro-conversions. As with all new Google Ads features, I'm sure it will have some kinks, but I'm excited to test this out when it rolls out early next year.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.