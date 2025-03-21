Google Search Console API To Support 24-Hour Hourly View

Mar 21, 2025 - 7:31 am
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Code Api

Google Search Console's API will soon add support for the 24-hour hourly data view, plus, this will give you access to not just the past 24 hours but the past 8-days by hour.

Google added the 24-hour view to the search performance report in Search Console in December. Then a few weeks later offered a way to export that data, but API access was not available - that is until now.

This API change was announced by Daniel Waisberg at the Google Search Central Live event yesterday afternoon.

Daniel Waisberg Google Search Console Announcement

So now you can update your tools to access this hourly data, plus you can go back up to 8 days. Also, expect third-party SEO tools to update their tools to provide this information to you.

Forum discussion at X.

 

