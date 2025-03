Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Search Console's API will soon add support for the 24-hour hourly data view, plus, this will give you access to not just the past 24 hours but the past 8-days by hour.

Google added the 24-hour view to the search performance report in Search Console in December. Then a few weeks later offered a way to export that data, but API access was not available - that is until now.

This API change was announced by Daniel Waisberg at the Google Search Central Live event yesterday afternoon.

So now you can update your tools to access this hourly data, plus you can go back up to 8 days. Also, expect third-party SEO tools to update their tools to provide this information to you.

Forum discussion at X.