Danny Sullivan is no longer the Google Search Liaison. He is switching roles within Google to work on new projects on the Google Search team. Danny Sullivan joined Google over seven years ago, and was very public-facing up until several months ago.

Sullivan joined Google a few months after stepping down from his role as an independent journalist at Search Engine Land.

It seems like this new role will be more focused internally at Google and less public facing, based on his recent activity (or lack thereof) online - but who knows. There were rumors that someone else at Google would take on the Search Liaison account, but I guess not. I don't think this news is shocking to anyone in our industry.

Danny Sullivan posted this on the Search Liaison X account:

This account is no longer active. Please follow Search Central at for site owner information and see our Search blog for the latest updates.

A Google spokesperson told me:

Danny is taking on a new role within Google, working on new projects on the Search team. We’ll continue to provide timely updates about Search and engage with users and site owners through various channels, including the Google Search Central accounts.

Google said the Google Search Central accounts will still share updates with the community both on X and LinkedIn.

Danny Sullivan updated his title on LinkedIn to "Director within Google Search."

Here is a two part interview I did with Danny a couple years after he joined Google:

Here are his posts on Bluesky about this:

This account is no longer active. Please follow Google Search Central at www.linkedin.com/showcase/goo... for site owner information and see our Search blog for the latest updates:: blog.google/products/sea... — Google Search Liaison (@searchliaison.bsky.social) August 1, 2025 at 1:05 PM

This account is no longer active. Please follow @googlesearchc for information for site owners and @Google for the latest updates. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) August 1, 2025

Forum discussion at X.