Google has released the August 2025 spam update on August 26, 2025 at around 12:00 pm ET. This update applies globally and to all languages and will take a few weeks to complete.

Google wrote on X and LinkedIn:

Today we released the August 2025 spam update. It may take a few weeks to complete, and we'll post on the Google Search Status Dashboard when the rollout is done.

The previous spam update was the December 2024 spam update that shocked everyone, since it started right before the holiday season. That update finished in seven days, whereas the August update is expected to take three-times as long.

August 2025 Google Spam Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

What Google Said

Google didn't say much but did write:

Google also posted this on X:

There is nothing specifically new about this update, outside of Google saying they are running it again. There are no changes to its documentation around this update, but I do suspect Google modified its spam algorithm a bit.

The spam update page was last updated August 22, 2025 but there were no changes from last December's version.

This document reads:

While Google's automated systems to detect search spam are constantly operating, we occasionally make notable improvements to how they work. When we do, we refer to this as a spam update and share when they happen on our list of Google Search ranking updates. For example, SpamBrain is our AI-based spam-prevention system. From time-to-time, we improve that system to make it better at spotting spam and to help ensure it catches new types of spam. Sites that see a change after a spam update should review our spam policies to ensure they are complying with those. Sites that violate our policies may rank lower in results or not appear in results at all. Making changes may help a site improve if our automated systems learn over a period of months that the site complies with our spam policies. In the case of a link spam update (an update that specifically deals with link spam), making changes might not generate an improvement. This is because when our systems remove the effects spammy links may have, any ranking benefit the links may have previously generated for your site is lost. Any potential ranking benefits generated by those links cannot be regained.

Video On Google August 2025 Spam Update

Previous Google Spam Updates

Here are the documented previous spam updates:

Tracking Tools On August 2025 Spam Update

Here are what the tools are showing, keep in mind, sometimes it takes more than 24-hours for the tools to pick up on these updates:

SEO Chatter On August 2025 Spam Update

Here is some chatter from within the community, linked to in the forum discussions below:

