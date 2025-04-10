Google Search Ranking Volatility Kicks In April 9th & 10th

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:55 am 24 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Update Volatility

It's been about a week since we reported on an unconfirmed Google search ranking update and well, now I am seeing multiple signs of an unconfirmed updates of sorts. I am seeing the third-party tracking tools showing volatility and I am also seeing a spike in some of the chatter within the SEO community.

This volatility seemed to have kicked in yesterday, April 9th and continues through today. Google has not commented that there was any official update. So this seems to be one of those unconfirmed updates.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing, many are seeing a spike on April 2nd:

Semrush:

Semrush

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitiveseo

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Wincher:

Wincher

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Mangools:

Mangools

Sistrix:

Sistrix

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Wireboard

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from the SEO community both on WebmasterWorld and on social:

Is Google reversing the core update? No matter where I look, all I see today are massive ranking losses and drops in traffic.

I think the core update is still in progress. Don´t believe a word that google is saying.

This night there was again a 50% drop from organics. We are currently fighting against bots ( especially from US ).

Also seeing drastic drops here. My search traffic was -18% yesterday. Direct traffic was -25%. It was already declining from the first day of the update, but the last week has been drastic. I think we have a confluence of a very poorly implemented update, Easter holidays for students in some countries, complete chaos in the financial markets, and normal seasonal patterns as warmer weather takes over. I read that the financial news channels are seeing huge surges in people tuning in, so perhaps web search is not a priority right now for many people. Not to mention the start of a completely self-inflicted recession. The economy just a couple of short months ago was spectacular, so we are witnessing a pointless economic vandalism on a scale never seen in modern times. That probably has a lot to do with it.

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 10, 2025

Apr 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Kicks In April 9th & 10th

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns New Lifecycle Goals & Image Controls

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests More From Retailer Expandable Product Carousel

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Letting Merchants Manage Brand Profiles

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Analytics API Hourly Data For Past 10 Days

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Ads PMax Campaigns New Lifecycle Goals & Image Controls
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 10, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.