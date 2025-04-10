It's been about a week since we reported on an unconfirmed Google search ranking update and well, now I am seeing multiple signs of an unconfirmed updates of sorts. I am seeing the third-party tracking tools showing volatility and I am also seeing a spike in some of the chatter within the SEO community.

This volatility seemed to have kicked in yesterday, April 9th and continues through today. Google has not commented that there was any official update. So this seems to be one of those unconfirmed updates.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing, many are seeing a spike on April 2nd:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SimilarWeb:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

Algoroo:

Mangools:

Sistrix:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from the SEO community both on WebmasterWorld and on social:

Is Google reversing the core update? No matter where I look, all I see today are massive ranking losses and drops in traffic.

I think the core update is still in progress. Don´t believe a word that google is saying. This night there was again a 50% drop from organics. We are currently fighting against bots ( especially from US ).

Also seeing drastic drops here. My search traffic was -18% yesterday. Direct traffic was -25%. It was already declining from the first day of the update, but the last week has been drastic. I think we have a confluence of a very poorly implemented update, Easter holidays for students in some countries, complete chaos in the financial markets, and normal seasonal patterns as warmer weather takes over. I read that the financial news channels are seeing huge surges in people tuning in, so perhaps web search is not a priority right now for many people. Not to mention the start of a completely self-inflicted recession. The economy just a couple of short months ago was spectacular, so we are witnessing a pointless economic vandalism on a scale never seen in modern times. That probably has a lot to do with it.

I had a site come back from the dead on the 4th and completely removed (70 impressions in 24 hours) from SERPs again today... — Natali | She's Abroad Again (@shesabroadagain) April 10, 2025

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.