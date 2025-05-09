Google announced it is now able to catch "20-times the number of scammy pages," that it did in the past, leading to a reduction of "these scams by more than 80% in Search." Google credits investments in AI-powered scam detection systems and improved scam classifiers.

Google added that the "advancements in AI have bolstered our scam-fighting technologies — enabling us to analyze vast quantities of text on the web, identify coordinated scam campaigns and detect emerging threats — staying one step ahead to keep you safe on Search."

Google provided an example saying they have "observed a significant increase in bad actors on the web impersonating airline customer service providers and scamming people in need of help." Google said they have "already reduced these scams by more than 80% in Search, greatly reducing the risk that you call a scammy phone number."

I know this has been a concern for years with Google Search, so this is good to hear.

Google said, "These improvements help ensure the results you get are legitimate, and protect you from harmful sites trying to steal your sensitive data."

Google also announced updates to Safe Browsing in Chrome with Gemini Nano. Google also launched new AI-powered warnings for Chrome on Android. Finally, Google also added on-device AI-powered Scam Detection in Google Messages and Phone by Google.

