Google seems to be testing using AI to summarize the menus for local restaurants within Google Search and Google Maps. I believe it still shows the real menu but will add above and between it, AI summaries of those menu items.

So for example, Google will show some sample salads, the number of options the restaurant has, how much they cost, and some photos. They will do the same for starters, entrees, and other categories in the menu.

This was spotted by Claudia Tomina who posted a video of this in action on LinkedIn - here is a still screenshot from the video:

Here is a GIF of the video:

Claudia wrote, "Crazy new AI feature for restaurant menus on Google. Now when you use Google Mobile and select the menu tab for a restaurant you will get an AI overview of the menu."

I wonder if this is generated using the AI menu generator tool from Google Business Profiles.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.