Microsoft released its Microsoft Advertising trust and safety report, which revealed it removed or restricted over one billion ads. The company also suspended over 475,000 advertiser accounts over the year.

In comparison, Google removed over 5 billion ads and suspended 39.2 million advertiser accounts in their safety report for 2025.

Here are the high-level stats from Microsoft Advertising:

Removed/Restricted Over 1 Billion Ads

Suspended Over 475,000 Advertiser Accounts

Removed 250,000 Ads from Publisher Pages

Microsoft also shared data based on the appeals and consumer alerts. Microsoft said it acted on "rejecting nearly 245,000 ads and 5,000 accounts in response to 70,000 complaints, along with the overturn of over 1.5 million ad rejections and 20,000 accounts in response to 72,000 appeals."

