Google Search Console Adds More 24 Hour Data Comparison Options

Jul 16, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Analytics Dash

Google has added two more comparison views to the Search Console performance reports. One lets you compare last 24 hours to previous period and the other lets you compare last 24 hours week over week.

This started to roll out this morning, at about 6:20am ET. The first to notify me of this was Vijay Chauhan on X but tons of other people are noticing it now.

Here are some screenshots of these views:

Google Search Console Performance Report Compare 24 New

Google Search Console Performance Report Compare 24 New2

Glenn wrote, "Great addition to GSC! You can now compare 24 hour data over the past week in GSC (week over week). Note, I wrote a tutorial for how to do this via Analytics Edge since GSC didn't support it... Now it's here. Great to view this data during broad core updates (like now)."

Here are more folks reactions to this:

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Google announced this at 8am ET over here saying, "To better help you monitor the recent performance of your content, we're launching the '24 hours' view to the SC performance reports and improving the freshness of the data. We're rolling out these changes to all properties gradually over the next few months, so you might not see changes right away."

 

