Google's Daniel Waisberg announced today at the Google Search Central event in Tel Aviv that Search Console will be gaining brand query filters. Plus, these filters will be AI-assisted, I am told.

This is slowly rolling out to accounts now, so you may not see it. It seems to be under the performance report, then click on add filter, then queries and in there you may be able to see it.

I spotted this news via Daragh Nener-Lally who posted these slides on X he wrote, "Coming soon in Search Console... AI-assisted brand query exclusion."

I am not seeing this yet in my Search Console performance reports but maybe it will be here any minute?

Here are the slides:

It seems, Google will let you filter out search queries, impressions, clicks, etc for your brand names and products and services. So you can see all your traffic performance minus branded traffic performance.

Live from Google Search Central Tel Aviv:



Coming soon in Search Console... AI-assisted brand query exclusion 💫 pic.twitter.com/c080oK2Xgk — Daragh Nener-Lally (@nenerlally) November 20, 2025

Eli Schwartz posted a couple more screenshots of this on LinkedIn and wrote, "This feature will be both good and bad. SEO teams will now be able to segment out where they helped with non-brand impact, but it also means that leadership will be able to filter out a lot of the brand noise some SEO teams hide behind. In my opinion, SEO teams should be reporting on brand search because other marketing teams take credit for brand too, but they should be transparent about which searches come from brand and which are non-brand. This query filter will help with that."

Nati Elimelech also posted on LinkedIn about this and wrote, "Search Console now has a BRANDED QUERIES filter which is something I've been waiting for years. It uses AI to automatically detect branded queries. You don't have to use elaborate REGEX, but you also can't manually adjust this filter for now. This is a gradual rollout and might not show up for sites with low brand searches."

Update: Google announced this on its Search Central Blog an hour or so after. Google wrote, "we're happy to announce we're providing an additional tool to analyze the performance of your website by query type in the Search Console Performance Report: the branded queries filter. This new feature is designed to help analyze the queries driving traffic to your site by automatically differentiating between branded and non-branded queries."

Here are more screenshots:

The branded queries filter will be rolling out gradually over the coming weeks, Google added.

