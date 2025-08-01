Guess what - another story on Google Search volatility and how it is heated and the chatter within the SEO industry is pretty high right now. We reported about it a lot during the Google June 2025 core update and after that core update and nope - it is not calming down yet.

Is Google continuing to drop unconfirmed Google ranking updates? I mean, it seems more volatile now than during the confirmed Google updates.

As a reminder, the June 2025 core update started on June 30th, completed early on Thursday, July 17, 2025 but the volatility remained heated throughout even today. When Google's June 2025 core update was announced, we didn't see much of any volatility. But then we saw volaitlity touch down on July 2nd. Then on July 10th we reported on folks noticing partial recoveries from previous core updates and helpful content updates (again, not everyone). And then, even four days after the core update completed, the volatility was heated throughout and it still has not calmed down - even over two weeks later.

Google Tracking Third Party Tools

Here is what the tools have been showing - it seemed to spike on Thursday, July 31st and into today, August 1st:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Wincher:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter

The chatter also spiked yesterday, July 31st, both at WebmasterWorld and on this site - here are some samplings of those comments.

Seeing *huge* SERP position shifts today, anyone else? Looks like sites hit by June core update being hit harder!

Definitely a reversion of the recent higher traffic, with a big drop in UK traffic again. This isn't following the June pattern for me, it's following the pattern of dismal traffic from June 24th through the entire month of July, except for the last week or so. In the last week, traffic skyrocketed and it resulted in the first decent inquiries for the entire month of July...one after the next, all within 48 hours. So that's where my business is at with Google...you get very brief bursts of much higher traffic where you can hope to get some visibility and new customers, then it just drops back to the old pattern. Also, I noticed that Google keeps dropping large batches of counted backlinks...thousands so far. The sites and the links are all still up and active, but Google isn't counting them anymore.

After a few really bad days, things are running reasonably well again for me, and Google traffic has picked up somewhat (let’s see how long that lasts). Certain areas of my news site are seeing significantly less traffic, I suspect that’s due to the AI responses. However, news traffic is surprisingly good at the moment. The shop is a strange mix: nothing one day, extremely busy the next, and so on. It’s enough to survive, but not to live on, as they say.

Traffic is low. 2 days was good.

Serps are changing all over again...

Opposite here. We had a good week. But since yesterday all is going down the drain again. Yesterday's g-traffic was very low. Conversions down too. Today traffic is better but conversions lack. Seeing surges of traffic again alternating with long periods of no Google traffic. Allover g-traffic hits nearly the same numbers each day.

Yes, it was the same yesterday in our shop, high traffic, hardly any conversions, I also assume that it was mostly bots. Only my news site is running (even though advertising revenue is low thanks to the summer slump).

I don't know what is going on with Google search but it doesn't want to take any breaks...

