Google is supposedly testing an endless, infinite scroll for Google Discover. When I scroll through Google Discover, it eventually just stops and doesn't keep going. But Gagan Ghotra said he is seeing it go on and on forever.

Gagan wrote on X, seems like Google Discover now testing infinite feed - keep scrolling and there is no end of feed - it just keeps on loading more content."

He then shared a video that goes on for over two minutes of him scrolling and scrolling through the Google Discover feed.

Here is that video:

🆕 seems like Google Discover now testing infinite feed - keep scrolling and there is no end of feed - it just keeps on loading more content 👀 pic.twitter.com/crm5cp4HoU — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) October 25, 2025

I am not a Google Discover user, but this does worry me.

Forum discussion at X.