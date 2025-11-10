Microsoft announced on Friday afternoon that Copilot now has its own dedicated search experience. Plus, because Microsoft knows how important publishers are to the ecosystem, it is making citations and links way more prominent and clickable.

In short; here is what Microsoft announced:

(1) Dedicated search experience in Copilot

(2) More prominent citations in the responses

(3) The citations are more clickable to the publisher

(4) Full list of references

(5) Dedicated navigation links at the top of responses

Here is a video of this:

Here are some screenshots:

(1) The dedicated search tab and the clickable sources at the top:

(2) The list of sources:

You can try it out over here.

Jordi Ribas from Microsoft wrote on X:

More details today about how we’re enhancing search within Copilot. Besides more prominent citations, you can get all the relevant search results clicking “Show all." We’ve also optimized the prompt to search more effectively which significantly improves the chat responses. In Search mode, we now show you cards with search results for navigational queries.

