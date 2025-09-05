Apple Intelligence & Siri Revamp In 2026: World Knowledge Answers

Apple is reportedly working on a revamp of Siri, Apple Intelligence and its Apple Search features for 2026. Yep, another revamp. Bloomberg reported Apple planning to launch its own artificial intelligence-powered web search tool next year, integrated into the Siri voice assistant. Apple is also reportedly working with Google on this.

The new Apple Search system is named World Knowledge Answers. It will be able to "look up information from across the internet and provide an AI-powered summarization system to make results more quickly digestible and accurate," Bloomberg wrote. This will also be added to Safari web browser and Spotlight and the default iPhone search.

The report also says this technology is called Linwood and LLM Siri — lays the groundwork for the AI search feature. The new Siri and search changes are currently slated for an upcoming software update known internally as Luck E. So maybe iOS version 26.4, which is scheduled for release as early as March, Bloomberg wrote.

To help Apple with this challenge, Apple is working with Google to evaluate and test a Google-developed AI model to help power the voice assistant, and the new search experience will include an interface that makes use of text, photos, video and local points of interest.

Where does this leave SEOs?

