I am seeing signs of a possible Google search ranking update today, May 9th, between a spike in early chatter this morning within the SEO industry and many of the tools showing a significant lift in ranking volatility in the Google Search results.

As a reminder, the March 2024 core update started on March 5th and ended on April 19th, 45 days later. We then reported on ranking fluctuations both before April 25th (thinking it was the core update still) and also on May 3rd. And now we are seeing more ranking volatility on May 9th.

Google Tracking Tools

Let's start with the tools, many of them are showing a spike in volatility this morning.

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

SERPmetrics:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

SERPstat:

Cognitive SEO:

Algoroo:

SEO Chatter

It is still early in the day but I am seeing a spike in chatter about Google Search ranking volatility and fluctuations this morning. Here are some quotes from WebmasterWorld, this site and social media:

I am watching my Matomo real-time stats, and it feels like Google is throttling traffic on and off, on and off.

I don't know about you guys but in my niche, something definitely has changed since last night. It's not your regular shuffling. It's nothing major but I am seeing even more Reddit pages, even more thin discussions and expired auction pages ranking. I don't know if Google is doing this in anticipation for ChatGPT's search but they have changed something. Are you guys seeing anything? In my niche, something definitely happened. Without giving away my niche, I am going to give you one example: allamaa dot sa. I have never ever seen this site rank for anything in my niche. Now it's in top 4/5 position for a bunch of keywords starting last night.

I am noticing that after last night, seems Google has gotten even worse understanding intent. I search for something very specific, it is showing me pages with one word of what I searched for ranking in top 10. I am so done with this man.

Yes, I am 50% down again. ha ha (not that it matters, as from 25 to 12 or 10 I do not care) The SERPs are 0 intent. In most searches I have no intent competition at all (maybe 1 or 2), and yet Google push me down to page 4, 5, 6, and what not. They rank just pure non related garbage.

Will Google announce an update? This is not a normal shuffle. I sense a change. Hard to explain but you can almost tell something is off even more than before. I really hate Google. I hate Google with a passion. I am now starting to hate their employees too. I know it's not their fault but what they have done to businesses like mine is unforgivable. All for what? They were already making a lot of money.

All affected pages have continued to decline since March and are gradually disappearing completely from the top 30...It seems like she has a serious illness (HCU). I can no longer hear this drivel from Google about any site eventually recovering from HCU. Yes maybe if you sold it, the contents were completely deleted and wasn't used for a few years. Then it may be that it ranks again...

I only work with a handful of sites at a time. Two saw significant increases today. Tools are still catching up.



One example: household name eCommerce store in AU that's a leader in their niche. Has had a gradual decline over the past 2 years, to a point where they barely… pic.twitter.com/wHtuhrgaja — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) May 9, 2024

What are you all seeing?

